Steelers Sign Third Round Draft Pick Linebacker Bruce Davis

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers announced today the signing of their second draft pick for the 2008 season, linebacker Bruce Davis . Financial terms of Davis' three-year contract were not released.

Davis (6-2, 252) was the Steelers third round choice (88th overall) in this year's draft out of UCLA, where he garnered All-American second-team and All-Pac 10 first team honors as a senior. He led the Bruins with 15.5 stops for losses and ranked ninth nationally with 12 sacks. Davis finished his career ranked second in school history with 29 quarterback sacks and third with 42.5 stops behind the line of scrimmage.