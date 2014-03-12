Steelers Sign Safety Mike Mitchell

Mar 12, 2014 at 06:59 AM
Mike_Mitchell_600w.jpg

*Photos: A look at Mitchell's career *

The Steelers signed safety Mike Mitchell to a five-year contract, the team announced today. Financial terms of the contract were not disclosed.

Mitchell (6-0, 210) was originally drafted by the Oakland Raiders out of Ohio University in the second round (47th overall) of the 2009 NFL Draft. Mitchell spent his first four seasons with Oakland, starting 9-of-61 games played. He recorded 145 tackles (100 solo), 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, 11 passes defensed, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries while with the Raiders.

Mitchell spent the 2013 season with the Carolina Panthers, starting a career-best 14-of-15 games played as well as the Panthers only postseason contest. During the 2013 regular season, Mitchell set single-season career highs in tackles (74), solo tackles (53), sacks (3.5), interceptions (4) and forced fumbles (2). He also registered five passes defensed and one quarterback pressure.

