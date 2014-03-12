Steelers Sign Safety Mike Mitchell

Mitchell (6-0, 210) was originally drafted by the Oakland Raiders out of Ohio University in the second round (47th overall) of the 2009 NFL Draft. Mitchell spent his first four seasons with Oakland, starting 9-of-61 games played. He recorded 145 tackles (100 solo), 3.5 sacks, two interceptions, 11 passes defensed, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries while with the Raiders.