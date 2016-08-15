training-camp_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Steelers Sign Rasco

Aug 15, 2016 at 03:46 AM

PITTSBURGH - The Steelers signed free agent linebacker Jermauria Rasco, it was announced today.

To make room on the roster, the Steelers released long snapper Matt Dooley.

