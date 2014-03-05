Steelers sign Polamalu and Miller through 2016

He has earned numerous NFL honors throughout his career, including being named AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2010 and to the 2000's NFL All-Decade Team. Polamalu was also named first-team AP All-Pro four times (2005, 2008, 2010-11), second-team AP All-Pro twice (2004, 2007), earned eight Pro Bowl selections and earned AFC Defensive Player of the Week honors seven times.

He was also selected to the Steelers' 75th Anniversary Team in 2007, named Steelers' MVP and Steelers' Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2010, and won the Joe Greene Great Performance Award, given annually to the Steelers top rookie in 2003.

Miller (6-5, 256) was originally drafted by the Steelers in the first round (30th overall) of the 2005 NFL Draft. He has started 136 career regular-season contests and 12 postseason games, and has established himself as one of the top tight ends in franchise history.

Entering the 2014 season, Miller ranks in the Top 10 in franchise history in receptions (third, 466), receiving yards (fifth, 5,273) and receiving touchdowns (fifth, 40). His receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns are also the most by a tight end in team history.

Miller currently has a personal-best streak of 81 regular-season games in which he has played in with at least one reception. His team-best streak began during the 2008 season and is the second-longest streak in team history (Hines Ward, 186).