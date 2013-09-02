Steelers Sign P Zoltan Mesko; Make Roster Moves

The Steelers signed veteran punter Zoltan Mesko to their active roster, the team announced today.

Mesko, in his fourth NFL season, was originally selected by the New England Patriots in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He spent three seasons with the Patriots, averaging 44.2 yards per punt.

To make room for Mesko, the Steelers released second-year punter Drew Butler. Butler was signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by Pittsburgh in 2012.

The Steelers also claimed cornerback Antwon Blake from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Blake was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Jaguars in 2012, and he played in all 16 games as a rookie. Blake led the team with 12 special teams tackles.