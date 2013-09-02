Steelers Sign P Zoltan Mesko; Make Roster Moves

Sep 02, 2013 at 09:53 AM

The Steelers signed veteran punter Zoltan Mesko to their active roster, the team announced today.

Mesko, in his fourth NFL season, was originally selected by the New England Patriots in the fifth round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He spent three seasons with the Patriots, averaging 44.2 yards per punt.

To make room for Mesko, the Steelers released second-year punter Drew Butler. Butler was signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by Pittsburgh in 2012.

The Steelers also claimed cornerback Antwon Blake from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Blake was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent by the Jaguars in 2012, and he played in all 16 games as a rookie. Blake led the team with 12 special teams tackles.

To make room for Blake on the active roster, the Steelers released cornerback Isaiah Green.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers to retire Harris' number '32'

The Steelers will retire Franco Harris' number '32' in a halftime ceremony on December 24

news

YinzChat '22 season kicks off today!

Steelers Nation can now play YinzChat, the Steelers official pick 'em game

news

Steelers release first regular season depth chart

The first Steelers depth chart of the 2022 season was released

news

Steelers 2022 53-man roster

A look at who makes up the Steelers 53-man roster

news

Steelers add Morehouse in new role

David Morehouse will focus primarily on community and League-related initiatives as the Senior Advisor to the President

news

Harris named Steelers Run and Walk honorary captain

Hall of Famer Franco Harris will be the honorary captain for the 34th Annual Steelers Run and Walk

news

Steelers & Acrisure announce partnership for stadium naming rights

The team announced today that the new name of their home stadium will be Acrisure Stadium

news

Steelers announce '22 game themes

The Steelers announced the game themes and celebrations for the 2022 season - including the 50th Anniversary Celebration of the Immaculate Reception - on Thursday

news

Steelers announce 2022 Bill Walsh Coaching Fellows

The five coaches joining the Steelers for training camp will be Marion Bell, Charles Burton, James Daniels IV, Jerome H. Smith and Charles Williams III

news

Steelers/Fitzpatrick to hold press conference

Press conference with Minkah Fitzpatrick will be held on Thursday, June 16, at 11 a.m.

news

Steelers announce front office changes

The Steelers hired Andy Weidl as assistant general manager, Sheldon White as director of pro scouting and promoted Dan Colbert to director of college scouting

news

Khan hired as Steelers' GM

President Art Rooney II picks 21-year team employee to succeed the retired Kevin Colbert

Advertising