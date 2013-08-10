Steelers sign OT Mike Farrell

The Steelers have signed OT Mike Farrell.
To make room on the roster, the team released CB Buddy Jackson.
Wednesday's training camp practice will now begin at 10:30 am
Spillane no longer deserves to be viewed as a liability in coverage as an inside linebacker
Austin, Tomlin, and Flores have shown during their NFL careers to be more about winning than ego
Steelers visit Latrobe Stadium on Monday to do what they could not do last Friday night
Robert Spillane remains 'in the conversation' at inside linebacker
Because of a couple of days of lightning and downpours, Saturday's practice was moved to Pittsburgh
Quarterbacks line up as they have since the first snap of OTAs back in May
Everything was going the Steelers' way until lightning moved in and cancelled the final 11 plays of practice
Streaming a practice would provide too much information that could be used by upcoming opponents
Steelers sign Master Teague III; place Jeremy McNichols on the Reserve/Injured List