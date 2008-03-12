Steelers Sign Free Agent Linebacker Keyaron Fox

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers added depth to their linebacker and special teams corps today as they signed free agent linebacker Keyaron Fox to a one-year contract. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Fox (6-3, 235) was originally drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round (93rd overall) of the 2004 NFL Draft out of Georgia Tech. He spent all four of his years in Kansas City, playing primarily on special teams and as a backup linebacker. In 2007, he posted 21 tackles, including a season-best 10 against the New York Jets in Week 17.