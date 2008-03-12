Steelers Sign Free Agent Linebacker Keyaron Fox

Mar 12, 2008 at 02:34 AM
fox_87519.jpg

* *

Steelers Sign Free Agent Linebacker Keyaron Fox

* *

* *

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers added depth to their linebacker and special teams corps today as they signed free agent linebacker Keyaron Fox to a one-year contract. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Fox (6-3, 235) was originally drafted by the Kansas City Chiefs in the third round (93rd overall) of the 2004 NFL Draft out of Georgia Tech. He spent all four of his years in Kansas City, playing primarily on special teams and as a backup linebacker. In 2007, he posted 21 tackles, including a season-best 10 against the New York Jets in Week 17.

Fox enjoyed his best season in Kansas City in 2006 when he collected 52 tackles while playing in all 16 games, making four starts in place of the injured Derrick Johnson.

– 30 –

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Witherspoon returns to practice

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon returned to practice on Wednesday but remains on the Reserve/Injured List

news

Play YinzChat for your chance to win!

Steelers Nation can play YinzChat, the Steelers official pick 'em game, this weekend for a chance to win a Cameron Heyward autographed mini helmet

news

Steelers-Ravens game flexed

The Steelers-Ravens game on New Year's Day game has been flexed to Sunday Night Football

news

Harris public viewing information

The Steelers will remember the life of the late Franco Harris at Acrisure Stadium on Tuesday

news

An 'Immaculate' Anniversary

Today marks the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception, the greatest play in NFL history

news

Harris' 'A Football Life' to premiere tonight

The show is airing on NFL Network on the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception

news

Steelers Nation invited to celebrate an Immaculate Anniversary

The Steelers celebration of the 50th anniversary of the greatest play in NFL history, the Immaculate Reception, has been moved to the FedEx Great Hall

news

Statement from Art Rooney II - Franco Harris

Statement from Team President Art Rooney II on the passing of Franco Harris

news

Statement from the Harris family

The family of Franco Harris released a statement on Thursday

news

Statement from Goodell on the passing of Franco Harris

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement on Wednesday on the passing of Franco Harris

news

An 'Immaculate' week for the Steelers

The Steelers are celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception and we are bringing you all the excitement

news

Steelers to wear throwback uniforms vs. Raiders

The Steelers will celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception by wearing throwback jerseys worn during the 1972 season

Advertising