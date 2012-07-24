Steelers Sign First-Round Pick David DeCastro

Jul 24, 2012 at 09:25 AM

The Steelers have signed their first-round draft pick from the 2012 NFL Draft, guard David DeCastro. Financial terms of the four-year deal were not disclosed.

DeCastro (6-5, 316), who was the 24th overall pick, played collegiately at Stanford. During his career DeCastro started 39 games at right guard, finishing with 316 knockdowns. As a senior in 2011 he was named a first-team All-American selection by The NFL Draft Report, Walter Camp, Associated Press, Sporting News, American Football Coaches Association and the Football Writers Association. Last year he recorded a blocking consistency grade of 96.88%, the highest mark by any offensive lineman in Pac-12 Conference history since consistency grades were kept in 1985.

The Steelers have now signed each member of their 2012 NFL Draft class.

