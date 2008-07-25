Steelers Sign First-Round Draft Pick Rashard Mendenhall
PITTSBURGH — The Steelers have reached an agreement with their first-round pick of the 2008 NFL Draft, running back Rashard Mendenhall, the team announced today. This year is the fourth consecutive season the Steelers have signed their number one draft pick in time for the start of training camp.
Mendenhall (5-10, 225), who played at Illinois, signed a five-year contract with the team. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Mendenhall was the first running back drafted by the Steelers in the first round in 19 seasons (Tim Worley, 1989).
Mendenhall rushed for 2,539 yards (6.5 avg.) and 22 touchdowns, and he caught 59 passes for 564 yards (9.6 avg.) and five scores in three seasons with the Fighting Illini. Mendenhall became the first Illinois player drafted by the Steelers since safety Bobby Dawson was selected in the 11th round of the 1988 NFL Draft.
Named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year in 2007, Mendenhall was a Doak Walker Award and Maxwell Award semifinalist. Last year, he set school records for rushing yards (1,681) and touchdowns (17).
All Steelers are scheduled to report for training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa., on Sunday, July 27. The first scheduled practice is set for Monday, July 28.
Following is a list of the Steelers' first-round draft selections since 1987 and their signing dates:
Year First-round Pick Date Signed Reporting Date
2008 Rashard Mendenhall July 25 July 27
2007 Lawrence Timmons July 23 July 23
2006 Santonio Holmes July 28 July 28
2005 Heath Miller July 31 July 31
2004 Ben Roethlisberger Aug. 3 July 30
2003 Troy Polamalu July 28 July 25
2002 Kendall Simmons July 25 July 24
2001 Casey Hampton July 21 July 19
2000 Plaxico Burress July 20 July 16
1999 Troy Edwards July 22 July 29
1998 Alan Faneca July 29 July 20
1997 Chad Scott July 15 July 14
1996 Jamain Stephens July 17 July 15
1995 Mark Bruener July 23 July 17
1994 Charles Johnson July 21 July 15
1993 Deon Figures July 20 July 16
1992 Leon Searcy Aug. 3 July 17
1991 Huey Richardson July 15 July 10
1990 Eric Green Sept. 8 July 18
1989 Tim Worley Aug. 20 July 19
Tom Ricketts July 19 July 19
1988 Aaron Jones July 15 July 17
1987 Rod Woodson Oct. 28 July 26