Steelers Sign First-Round Draft Pick Rashard Mendenhall

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers have reached an agreement with their first-round pick of the 2008 NFL Draft, running back Rashard Mendenhall, the team announced today. This year is the fourth consecutive season the Steelers have signed their number one draft pick in time for the start of training camp.

Mendenhall (5-10, 225), who played at Illinois, signed a five-year contract with the team. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Mendenhall was the first running back drafted by the Steelers in the first round in 19 seasons (Tim Worley, 1989).

Mendenhall rushed for 2,539 yards (6.5 avg.) and 22 touchdowns, and he caught 59 passes for 564 yards (9.6 avg.) and five scores in three seasons with the Fighting Illini. Mendenhall became the first Illinois player drafted by the Steelers since safety Bobby Dawson was selected in the 11th round of the 1988 NFL Draft.

Named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year in 2007, Mendenhall was a Doak Walker Award and Maxwell Award semifinalist. Last year, he set school records for rushing yards (1,681) and touchdowns (17).

All Steelers are scheduled to report for training camp at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa., on Sunday, July 27. The first scheduled practice is set for Monday, July 28.

Following is a list of the Steelers' first-round draft selections since 1987 and their signing dates:

Year First-round Pick Date Signed Reporting Date

2008 Rashard Mendenhall July 25 July 27

2007 Lawrence Timmons July 23 July 23

2006 Santonio Holmes July 28 July 28

2005 Heath Miller July 31 July 31

2004 Ben Roethlisberger Aug. 3 July 30

2003 Troy Polamalu July 28 July 25

2002 Kendall Simmons July 25 July 24

2001 Casey Hampton July 21 July 19

2000 Plaxico Burress July 20 July 16

1999 Troy Edwards July 22 July 29

1998 Alan Faneca July 29 July 20

1997 Chad Scott July 15 July 14

1996 Jamain Stephens July 17 July 15

1995 Mark Bruener July 23 July 17

1994 Charles Johnson July 21 July 15

1993 Deon Figures July 20 July 16

1992 Leon Searcy Aug. 3 July 17

1991 Huey Richardson July 15 July 10

1990 Eric Green Sept. 8 July 18

1989 Tim Worley Aug. 20 July 19

Tom Ricketts July 19 July 19