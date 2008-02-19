Steelers Sign Defensive End Travis Kirschke To A Two-Year Contract

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers signed defensive end Travis Kirschke to a two-year contract, it was announced today. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Kirschke, an 11-year veteran who was scheduled to be a free agent this year, originally signed with the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent on March 11, 2004. He had previously spent one year with the San Francisco 49ers (2003) and his first six seasons in the NFL with the Detroit Lions.