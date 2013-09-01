Steelers sign Cody Wallace, release Malecki

The Steelers have signed veteran offensive lineman Cody Wallace, the team announced today.

Wallace, who has played both center and guard, was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their final roster cut-down on Saturday. He saw action in eight games for the Buccaneers in 2012.

Wallace was originally drafted in the fourth round of the 2008 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers and spent two seasons with the 49ers (2008-09). He also has spent time on the practice squads of the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and Houston Texans. Wallace saw action in one game in 2010 on the Lions' active roster.