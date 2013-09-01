Steelers sign Cody Wallace, release Malecki

Sep 01, 2013 at 11:12 AM

The Steelers have signed veteran offensive lineman Cody Wallace, the team announced today.

Wallace, who has played both center and guard, was released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their final roster cut-down on Saturday. He saw action in eight games for the Buccaneers in 2012.

Wallace was originally drafted in the fourth round of the 2008 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers and spent two seasons with the 49ers (2008-09). He also has spent time on the practice squads of the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and Houston Texans. Wallace saw action in one game in 2010 on the Lions' active roster.

To make room for Wallace, the Steelers released offensive lineman John Malecki. A Pittsburgh native, he was originally signed by the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2010. Malecki also spent time on the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Redskins and Steelers' practice squad, and he was also signed to Pittsburgh's active roster in October, 2012.

