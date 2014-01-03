Steelers Sign Brad Wing and Bryce Davis to Reserve/Future Contracts

Jan 03, 2014 at 05:56 AM

The Steelers signed a pair of players to Reserve/Future contracts, punter Brad Wingand long-snapper Bryce Davis, the team announced today.

Wing (6-3, 205, 1) originally signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Louisiana State University on April 29, 2013. He spent the 2013 training camp with Philadelphia before being released on August 25, 2013. While at LSU, Wing earned numerous accolades, including being named a first-team All-American and a Ray Guy Award Semifinalist in 2011.

Davis (6-3, 245, 1) originally signed with the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Central Oklahoma on May 2, 2012. He spent parts of the 2012 season on the Bengals' practice squad. Davis was released by Cincinnati on August 31, 2013.

