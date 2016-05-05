Steelers sign Ayers, Matakevich

View photos of Steelers 2016 7th round draft pick, WO Demarcus Ayers.
The Steelers signed seventh round draft picks Demarcus Ayers and Tyler Matakevich to four-year contracts, the first two of the team's seven draft picks to sign.
Ayers, the wide receiver/returner from the University of Houston, and Matakevich, a linebacker from Temple, arrived in Pittsburgh on Thursday to participate in the Steelers three-day rookie minicamp at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex and immediately signed.
Ayers finished his Houston career third in career kickoff return yards with 1,613. He was named to The American Conference first-team as a receiver and return specialists in 2015 when he started all 14 games, leading The American and finishing sixth in the nation with 98 catches for 1,222 receiving yards.
View photos of Steelers 2016 7th round draft pick, LB Tyler Matakevich.
"It's good to have this done," said Ayers. "Not it's just football. I am very excited to be in town. I have ready to have some fun, ready to learn from my new teammates and learn from the coaches. I am ready to get at it."
Matakevich finished as Temple's all-time leading tackler with 493 stops and became the first Temple defensive player to earn first-team All-America honors. He received both the Chuck Bednarik Award and Bronko Nargurski Trophy, given to the nation's most outstanding defensive player in 2015.
"I am definitely excited. It's a dream come true," said Matakevich. "I can't wait to get out there and get that shot that I have always dreamed of. It's been a whirlwind this week. It's what you work your whole life for, this opportunity. I am thrilled to be here and be able to play for this incredible organization."