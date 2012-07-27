Steelers Sign Antonio Brown to Contract Extension

The Steelers have announced that wide receiver Antonio Brown's contract has been extended for five years through the 2017 season. Financial terms of the new contract were not disclosed.

"We are excited to announce that Antonio Brown will be with the team through at least the 2017 season," Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert said. "He has played a major role in our success over the past two years and we are thrilled he will be a Steeler for many years to come."

Brown, who is in his third year in the NFL after being drafted in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft, was named the team's MVP following last year and earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl (as a kick returner). He finished second on the team with 69 receptions for 1,108 yards in 2011 and became the first player in NFL history with at least 1,000 receiving yards and at least 1,000 return yards (1,062).