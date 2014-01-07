 Skip to main content
Steelers Sign 4 To Reserve/Future Contracts

Jan 07, 2014 at 08:00 AM

The Steelers signed four players to Reserve/Future contracts, cornerback Devin Smith, linebacker Dan Molls, running back Miguel Maysonet and wide receiver Lanear Sampson, the team announced today.

Smith (5-11, 186, 1) spent parts of the 2013 season on the Steelers' and Miami Dolphins' practice squads. He spent the majority of the 2013 training camp with Pittsburgh and recorded five tackles and one interception in preseason action. Smith originally signed with the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Wisconsin on May 10, 2013.

Molls (6-0, 238, 1) was with the San Diego Chargers for their 2013 training camp but was released on August 30, 2013. He originally signed with the Chargers as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Toledo on April 27, 2013.

Maysonet (5-10, 210, 1) spent parts of the 2013 season on the practice squads of the Washington Redskins, New York Jets, Chargers and Indianapolis Colts. He spent the entire 2013 training camp with the Cleveland Browns. Maysonet originally signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Stony Brook on April 29, 2013.

Sampson (5-11, 205, 1) spent the majority of the 2013 season on the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad. He originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Baylor on April 30, 2013.

