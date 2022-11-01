Steelers set to open Hall of Honor Museum

As part of the annual Hall of Honor weekend, the Steelers Hall of Honor Museum is set to open to the public on November 11, it was announced on Tuesday.

The Hall of Honor Museum follows a chronological flow of Steelers history focusing on the key moments and people that made the history happen. There are life-sized player mannequins, one-of-a-kind artifacts, exclusive game-worn uniform pieces, replicated offices of founder Art Rooney Sr. and Daniel M. Rooney, the Steelers six Super Bowl rings, and touch-screen informational kiosks that include bios, photos, and videos on the Hall of Honor inductees and the storied Steelers history.

The fan-friendly interactions include photo opportunities, a radio booth replica where visitors can record their call of the most historical Steelers plays, and a place for fans to see where they match up against the team's current and former players. The exhibit also includes the Hall of Honor, a powerful showcase of the steel footballs given to the inductees. There is also a changing gallery to allow for new stories to be told.

Read more about the Steelers Hall of Honor Museum here.

The Steelers Hall of Honor Museum is located above the team's Pro Shop at Acrisure Stadium and accessible via Gate B suite entry. Fans can visit the Steelers Hall of Honor Museum year-round from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Wednesday through Monday. (Closed Tuesdays, days and hours subject to change.) The tour fee is as follows: adults - $18, seniors(62+)/military - $15, children (ages 6-17) - $12, and children ages 5 & under - free. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Art Rooney Scholarship Fund

For more information on tours, group tours and booking, visit steelers.com/museum, or email museumandtours@acrisurestadium.com.