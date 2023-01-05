Steelers run their way into playoff contention

"We had five opportunities drive-wise to score, we've got to score touchdowns," Canada said. "It's first-and-goal at the 2, we've got to score a touchdown there. We had first-and-10 at the 15. We had two runs – as well as we ran the ball – we didn't hit those quite as well as we wanted to.

"We've got to score touchdowns. We're happy with the two-minute drives the last two games. It says a lot about (quarterback) Kenny (Pickett). It says a lot about everybody. When we've got to go down and win a game, Kenny's the leader. It says a lot about the whole offense, they stick together. Two really big drives that say a lot about the growth of a really young group."

But the idea is to not need a late drive to win the game.

That could mean leaning even more on Harris and backup Jaylen Warren against the Browns, who allow an average of 4.8 yards per carry.

Harris had his first 100-yard rushing game of the season, going for 111 yards on 22 carries against the Ravens. Warren chipped in 76 yards on 12 attempts.

Harris has averaged 74.1 yards rushing per game since the bye week and now needs 46 yards against the Browns to get to 1,000 yards in each of his first two seasons.

Harris was slowed early in the season by a foot injury. But there were some other issues in play, as well, as Harris became accustomed to running behind the Steelers' revamped offensive line.