Steelers Report to Training Camp on July 26

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially kick off the 2013 season when the team reports to training camp Friday, July 26, at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa. This will be the 48th year the Steelers will train at Saint Vincent College. The Steelers 2013 Training Camp is presented by Xfinity.

Following are a few notes about the Steelers 2013 Training Camp:

The first practice open to the public is scheduled for Saturday, July 27, at 2:55 p.m.

The first practice in pads is scheduled for Monday, July 29 at 2:55 p.m.

The Steelers annual night practice at Latrobe's Memorial Stadium will take place on Friday, August 2, at 7 p.m.

Additionally, the Steelers will hold an evening practice at Saint Vincent College on Wednesday, August 14, from 5:25-7:30 p.m.

The last scheduled practice open to the public will be on Saturday, August 17.

The team's 2013 training camp will break on Sunday, August 18, one day prior to the Steelers' preseason game at Washington.

For all practices at Saint Vincent College, fans can enjoy numerous activities on campus, including:

Steelers Merchandise Tent (12-6 p.m.)

Steelers Social Media Tent (12-6 p.m.)

FedEx Traveling Great Hall (12-6 p.m.)

Steelers Cruise Booth (12-6 p.m.)

UPMC Steelers Experience, the team's interactive theme park (12-6 p.m.)

During the Steelers night practice on Friday, August 2, the team will host a food drive to benefit the Westmoreland County Food Bank, collecting non-perishable food donations. Giant Eagle has pledged again this year to match the number of pounds collected at the drive, and donations will double as a result. Please visit www.westmorelandfoodbank.org for more information.

All fans are asked to use the following driving directions when visiting Steelers training camp. Directions are also available on the official Steelers website at www.steelers.com. Please note that the outbound (heading east) Squirrel Hill Tunnel will be closed the weekend of July 26-29 due to construction. Signs will be posted to guide drivers through the detour.

From Pittsburgh: Follow I-376 East to Monroeville and take the Pennsylvania Turnpike, I-76 East. Get off at Irwin (Exit 67, the first exit) and merge onto Route 30 East. Continue on Route 30 for approximately 17 miles. Turn left on to Beatty County Road. Follow Beatty County Road to Brouwers Drive. Turn Right on Brouwers Drive and follow the road to on-campus parking lots.

From points East: Take the Pennsylvania Turnpike, I-76 West, to exit 75 (old exit 8) New Stanton. Take Route 119 North to Route 30 East. Follow Route 30 East to Saint Vincent Drive. Turn left on Saint Vincent Drive, and take the first left turn on to Brouwers Drive and follow road to on-campus parking lots.

From points North: Take I-79 south to its junction with I-76, the Pennsylvania Turnpike, at gate 28 (old gate 3) Cranberry/Raymond P. Shafer Highway. Take I-76 east to exit 67 (old exit 7) Irwin and merge onto Route 30 East. Continue on Route 30 for approximately 17 miles. Turn left on to Beatty County Road. Follow Beatty County Road to Brouwers Drive. Turn Right on Brouwers Drive and follow the road to on-campus parking lots.

From Baltimore, Washington and points South: Take Interstate 70 west to its junction with I-76, the Pennsylvania Turnpike, at gate 161 (old gate 12) Breezewood. Proceed on I-76 west to exit 75 (old exit 8) New Stanton. Take Route 119 North to Route 30 East. Follow Route 30 East to Saint Vincent Drive. Turn left on Saint Vincent Drive, and take the first left turn on to Brouwers Drive and follow road to on-campus parking lots.

Handicapped Parking (from all directions): Follow above directions to U.S. Route 30. Follow Route 30 to Saint Vincent Drive (at traffic signal). Turn on to Saint Vincent Drive and continue straight. Follow signs for handicapped parking.

CAMP MEDIA CONTACTS: *The Steelers media relations staff will be present at camp to assist in media requests. The camp PR office is located in *Benedict Hall. The main media relations telephone number at Saint Vincent is (724) 805-1120 and the main camp office number is (724) 805-1490.

Following is the Steelers' schedule for training camp practices and The UPMC Steelers Experience. All practice times and dates are subject to change. Updates will be posted on the Steelers' website http://www.steelers.com/schedule-and-events/TrainingCamp.html.

Steelers 2013 Training Camp Schedule