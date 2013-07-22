training-camp_category-logo_horizontal_180x24

Steelers Report to Training Camp on July 26

Jul 22, 2013 at 02:05 AM

The Pittsburgh Steelers officially kick off the 2013 season when the team reports to training camp Friday, July 26, at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa. This will be the 48th year the Steelers will train at Saint Vincent College. The Steelers 2013 Training Camp is presented by Xfinity.

Following are a few notes about the Steelers 2013 Training Camp:

  • The first practice open to the public is scheduled for Saturday, July 27, at 2:55 p.m.
  • The first practice in pads is scheduled for Monday, July 29 at 2:55 p.m.
  • The Steelers annual night practice at Latrobe's Memorial Stadium will take place on Friday, August 2, at 7 p.m.
  • Additionally, the Steelers will hold an evening practice at Saint Vincent College on Wednesday, August 14, from 5:25-7:30 p.m.
  • The last scheduled practice open to the public will be on Saturday, August 17.
  • The team's 2013 training camp will break on Sunday, August 18, one day prior to the Steelers' preseason game at Washington.

For all practices at Saint Vincent College, fans can enjoy numerous activities on campus, including:

  • Steelers Merchandise Tent (12-6 p.m.)
  • Steelers Social Media Tent (12-6 p.m.)
  • FedEx Traveling Great Hall (12-6 p.m.)
  • Steelers Cruise Booth (12-6 p.m.)
  • UPMC Steelers Experience, the team's interactive theme park (12-6 p.m.)
    During the Steelers night practice on Friday, August 2, the team will host a food drive to benefit the Westmoreland County Food Bank, collecting non-perishable food donations. Giant Eagle has pledged again this year to match the number of pounds collected at the drive, and donations will double as a result. Please visit www.westmorelandfoodbank.org for more information.

The last scheduled practice open to the public will be on Saturday, August 17. The team's 2013 training camp will break on Sunday, August 18, one day prior to the Steelers' game at Washington.

All fans are asked to use the following driving directions when visiting Steelers training camp. Directions are also available on the official Steelers website at www.steelers.com.  Please note that the outbound (heading east) Squirrel Hill Tunnel will be closed the weekend of July 26-29 due to construction. Signs will be posted to guide drivers through the detour.

From Pittsburgh: Follow I-376 East to Monroeville and take the Pennsylvania Turnpike, I-76 East. Get off at Irwin (Exit 67, the first exit) and merge onto Route 30 East. Continue on Route 30 for approximately 17 miles. Turn left on to Beatty County Road. Follow Beatty County Road to Brouwers Drive. Turn Right on Brouwers Drive and follow the road to on-campus parking lots.

From points East: Take the Pennsylvania Turnpike, I-76 West, to exit 75 (old exit 8) New Stanton. Take Route 119 North to Route 30 East. Follow Route 30 East to Saint Vincent Drive. Turn left on Saint Vincent Drive, and take the first left turn on to Brouwers Drive and follow road to on-campus parking lots.

From points North: Take I-79 south to its junction with I-76, the Pennsylvania Turnpike, at gate 28 (old gate 3) Cranberry/Raymond P. Shafer Highway. Take I-76 east to exit 67 (old exit 7) Irwin and merge onto Route 30 East. Continue on Route 30 for approximately 17 miles. Turn left on to Beatty County Road. Follow Beatty County Road to Brouwers Drive. Turn Right on Brouwers Drive and follow the road to on-campus parking lots.

From Baltimore, Washington and points South: Take Interstate 70 west to its junction with I-76, the Pennsylvania Turnpike, at gate 161 (old gate 12) Breezewood. Proceed on I-76 west to exit 75 (old exit 8) New Stanton. Take Route 119 North to Route 30 East. Follow Route 30 East to Saint Vincent Drive. Turn left on Saint Vincent Drive, and take the first left turn on to Brouwers Drive and follow road to on-campus parking lots.

Handicapped Parking (from all directions): Follow above directions to U.S. Route 30. Follow Route 30 to Saint Vincent Drive (at traffic signal). Turn on to Saint Vincent Drive and continue straight. Follow signs for handicapped parking.

CAMP MEDIA CONTACTS: *The Steelers media relations staff will be present at camp to assist in media requests. The camp PR office is located in *Benedict Hall. The main media relations telephone number at Saint Vincent is (724) 805-1120 and the main camp office number is (724) 805-1490.

Following is the Steelers' schedule for training camp practices and The UPMC Steelers Experience. All practice times and dates are subject to change. Updates will be posted on the Steelers' website http://www.steelers.com/schedule-and-events/TrainingCamp.html.

Steelers 2013 Training Camp Schedule

DAYDATEPRACTICE SCHEDULE
FridayJuly 26Rookies and Veterans report by 4 p.m.
SaturdayJuly 272:55 p.m. and open to public (UPMC Steelers Experience, 12-6 p.m.)
SundayJuly 282:55 p.m. and open to public (UPMC Steelers Experience, 12-6 p.m.)
MondayJuly 292:55 p.m. and open to public (UPMC Steelers Experience, 12-6 p.m.)
TuesdayJuly 30Players Day Off – campus closed to public
WednesdayJuly 312:55 p.m. and open to public (UPMC Steelers Experience, 12-6 p.m.)
ThursdayAug. 12:55 p.m. and open to public (UPMC Steelers Experience, 12-6 p.m.)
FridayAug. 27 p.m. Night Practice at Latrobe's Memorial Stadium — (Latrobe Steelers Fan Fest, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Latrobe Memorial Stadium)
SaturdayAug. 32:55 p.m. and open to public (UPMC Steelers Experience, 12-6 p.m.)
SundayAug. 42:55 p.m. and open to public (UPMC Steelers Experience, 12-6 p.m.)
MondayAug. 52:55 p.m. and open to public (UPMC Steelers Experience, 12-6 p.m.)
TuesdayAug. 6Players Day Off – campus closed to public
WednesdayAug. 72:55 p.m. and open to public (UPMC Steelers Experience, 12-6 p.m.)
ThursdayAug. 82:55 p.m. and open to public (UPMC Steelers Experience, 12-6 p.m.)
FridayAug. 9Campus closed to public
SaturdayAug. 10First Preseason Game vs. N.Y. Giants (7:30 p.m., KDKA-TV)
SundayAug. 11Players Day Off – campus closed to public
MondayAug. 122:55 p.m. and open to public (UPMC Steelers Experience, 12-6 p.m.)
TuesdayAug. 13Players Day Off – campus closed to public
WednesdayAug. 145:25 p.m. Evening Practice at St. Vincent College — (UPMC Steelers Experience 2:30-8:30 p.m.)
ThursdayAug. 152:55 p.m. and open to public (UPMC Steelers Experience, 12-6 p.m.)
FridayAug. 162:55 p.m. and open to public (UPMC Steelers Experience, 12-6 p.m.)/td>
SaturdayAug. 172:55 p.m. and open to public (UPMC Steelers Experience, 12-6 p.m.)
SundayAug. 18Break Camp – campus closed to public
MondayAug. 19Second Preseason Game at Washington (8 p.m., ESPN)
SaturdayAug. 24Third Preseason Game vs. Kansas City (7:30 p.m., KDKA-TV)
ThursdayAug. 29Fourth Preseason Game at Carolina (7:30 p.m., KDKA-TV)

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers announce training camp schedule

The Steelers will be back at Saint Vincent College for the 2022 Steelers Training Camp, presented by FedEx

news

Training camp returns to Saint Vincent College

The Steelers will be back at Saint Vincent College for training camp in 2022

news

Steelers Blog: Recap

Follow the blog for all of the latest news and notes

news

Camp Blog: Week 6 recap

Follow the blog throughout training camp for all of the latest news and notes

news

Camp Blog: Week 5 recap

Follow the blog throughout training camp for all of the latest news and notes

news

Practice Report: August 19

Ben Roethlisberger ready to deliver what's required in new offense

news

Practice Report: August 18

Cam Sutton joins nickel-cornerback picture in practice as well as theory

news

Practice Report: August 17

Steelers work to get familiar with the Lions in advance of Saturday night

news

Practice Report: August 15

New linebacker Joe Schobert put right to work in initial Steelers practice

news

Practice Report: August 14

Defense gets the job done in multiple two-minute drills, 'Seven Shots'

news

Practice Report: August 10

Mike Tomlin's plans for Melvin Ingram III delayed by weather intervention

news

Camp Blog: Week 4 recap

Follow the blog throughout training camp for all of the latest news and notes

Advertising