Steelers Report to 2008 Training Camp on July 27

Jul 23, 2008 at 02:55 AM
07_tc_072907_overviewstvincent_79126.jpg

Steelers Report to 2008 Training Camp on July 27

* *

**

Fans Directed to Steelers Website for New Driving Directions*

**

Due to On-Campus Construction*

PITTSBURGH —The Pittsburgh Steelers begin defense of their AFC North Division title when the entire team reports to training camp Sunday, July 27, at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa. This will be the 42nd year the Steelers will train at Saint Vincent College.

Head Coach Mike Tomlin enters his second training camp as Steelers head coach with 81 players on the roster, including one player as part of the NFL International Practice Squad Program. The roster includes 54 veterans, eight first-year players and 19 rookies.

The first official practice will take place Monday, July 28 at 9 a.m. Generally, morning practices will begin at 9 or 10 a.m. and afternoon sessions will start at 2:55 p.m.  Only the afternoon practices are open to the public.

The Steelers open their preseason schedule at Heinz Field on Friday, Aug. 8, at 7:30 p.m. against the Philadelphia Eagles. The game will be televised locally on KDKA-TV and FSN Pittsburgh. Heinz Field will also be the site of Pittsburgh's preseason finale on Thursday, Aug. 28, at 7:30 p.m. versus the Carolina Panthers.

All fans are asked to use the following driving directions when visiting Steelers training camp. The directions are also available on the official Steelers website at www.steelers.com.

* *

DIRECTIONS TO SAINT VINCENT COLLEGE (from Pittsburgh): Follow I-376 East to Monroeville. Proceed approximately 12-13 miles to the Pennsylvania Turnpike entrance and enter the Turnpike traveling east. Take Irwin Exit 67 (the first exit - old exit 7) and merge onto Route 30 East. Continue on Route 30 for approximately 17 miles. Turn left on to Beatty County Road. Follow Beatty County Road to Brouwers Drive. Turn Right on Brouwers Drive and follow the road to on-campus parking lots.

From Harrisburg, Philadelphia, New Jersey and points east: Take the Pennsylvania Turnpike, I-76 West, to exit 91 (old exit 9) Donegal. Turn left onto PA Route 31 East, 1/4 mile to left turn at PA Route 711 North, 14 miles to left turn at U.S. Route 30 West, 10 miles to right turn at Saint Vincent Drive (at traffic signal). Take the first left turn on to Brouwers Drive and follow road to on-campus parking lots.

From Erie, Buffalo and points north: Take Interstate 79 south to its junction with I-76, the Pennsylvania Turnpike, at gate 28 (old gate 3) Cranberry/Perry Highway. Take I-76 east to exit 67 (old exit 7) Irwin. Turn right onto U.S. Route 30 East and follow for approximately 17 miles. Turn left on to Beatty County Road. Follow Beatty County Road to Brouwers Drive. Turn Right on Brouwers Drive and follow the road to on-campus parking lots.

From Baltimore, Washington and points south: Take Interstate 70 west to its junction with I-76, the Pennsylvania Turnpike, at gate 161 (old gate 12) Breezewood, proceed on I-76 west to exit 91 (old exit 9) Donegal. Turn left onto PA Route 31 East, 1/4 mile to left turn at PA Route 711 North, 14 miles to left turn at U.S. Route 30 West, 10 miles to right turn at Saint Vincent Drive (at traffic signal). Take the first left turn on to Brouwers Drive and follow road to on-campus parking lots.

Handicapped Parking (from all directions): Follow above directions to U.S. Route 30. Follow Route 30 to Saint Vincent Drive (at traffic signal). Turn on to Saint Vincent Drive and continue straight. Follow signs for handicapped parking.

* *

The Steelers will hold morning and afternoon practices throughout training camp. Only afternoon practices are open to the public, when fans can also enjoy The Steelers Experience, the team's interactive theme park. Following is the Steelers' schedule for training camp practices and The Steelers Experience. All practice times and dates are subject to change. Updates will be posted on the Steelers' website, www.steelers.com.

Steelers

2008 Training Camp Schedule

DAY

DATE

PRACTICE SCHEDULE

Sunday

July 27

Rookies and Veterans report by 4 p.m.

Monday

July 28

9 a.m. and closed to public

2:55 p.m. and open to public (Steelers Experience, 2-6 p.m.)

Tuesday

July 29

10 a.m. and closed to public

2:55 p.m. and open to public (Steelers Experience, 2-6 p.m.)

Wednesday

July 30

9 a.m. and closed to public

2:55 p.m. and open to public (Steelers Experience, 2-6 p.m.)

Thursday

July 31

2:55 p.m. and open to public (Steelers Experience, 2-6 p.m.)

Friday

Aug. 1

10 a.m. and closed to the public

7 p.m. Night Practice at Latrobe's Memorial Stadium (Autographs, 6:45-7 p.m.) — (No Steelers Experience)

Saturday

Aug. 2

9:30 a.m. and closed to public

2:55 p.m. and open to public (Steelers Experience, 2-6 p.m.)

Sunday

Aug. 3

2:55 p.m. and open to public (Steelers Experience, 2-6 p.m.)

Monday

Aug. 4

9 a.m. and closed to public

2:55 p.m. and open to public (Steelers Experience, 2-6 p.m.)

Tuesday

Aug. 5

10 a.m. and closed to public

5:30 p.m. and open to public (Steelers Experience, 4-8 p.m.)

Wednesday

Aug. 6

9:30 a.m. and closed to public

2:55 p.m. and open to public (Steelers Experience, 2-6 p.m.)

Thursday

Aug. 7

Closed to public

Friday

Aug. 8

First Preseason Game vs. Philadelphia (7:30 p.m., KDKA/FSN Pittsburgh)

Saturday

Aug. 9

Closed to public

Sunday

Aug. 10

2:55 p.m. and open to public (Steelers Experience, 2-6 p.m.)

Monday

Aug. 11

9 a.m. and closed to public

2:55 p.m. and open to public (Steelers Experience, 2-6 p.m.)

Tuesday

Aug. 12

10 a.m. and closed to public

2:55 p.m. and open to public (Steelers Experience, 2-6 p.m.)

Wednesday

Aug. 13

Closed to public

Thursday

Aug. 14

Second Preseason Game at Buffalo (Toronto) (7:30 p.m., KDKA/FSN Pittsburgh)

Friday

Aug. 15

Closed to public

Saturday

Aug. 16

2:55 p.m. and open to public (Steelers Experience, 2-6 p.m.)

Sunday

Aug. 17

2:55 p.m. and open to public (Steelers Experience, 2-6 p.m.)

Monday

Aug. 18

Break Camp; closed to public

Saturday

Aug. 23

Third Preseason Game at Minnesota (8 p.m., CBS)

Tuesday

Aug. 26

Roster cut-down to 75 players* *

Thursday

Aug. 28

Fourth Preseason Game vs. Carolina (7:30 p.m., KDKA/FSN Pittsburgh)

Saturday

Aug. 30

Roster cut-down to 53 players


* *

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers launch map within NFL Zone on Fortnite

The Steelers announced the launch of their own team-inspired map within NFL Zone, a multifaceted, dynamic metaverse experience built in Fortnite Creative

news

Steelers 2023 opponents determined

Dates and times aren't known yet, but the team's 2023 opponents are determined

news

Jackson returns to practice

William Jackson III returned to practice on Thursday but remains on the Reserve/Injured List

news

Updated Steelers postseason scenario

The Steelers are still in the playoff hunt

news

Play YinzChat for your chance to win!

Steelers Nation can play YinzChat, the Steelers official pick 'em game, this weekend for a chance to win a Kenny Pickett autographed football

news

Steelers-Browns game time announced

The Steelers will host the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 1 p.m.

news

'The Standard' to air on Friday night

Don't miss the debut of the next edition of "The Standard" on Friday night at 7 p.m. on the Steelers digital and social platforms

news

Witherspoon returns to practice

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon returned to practice on Wednesday but remains on the Reserve/Injured List

news

Steelers-Ravens game flexed

The Steelers-Ravens game on New Year's Day game has been flexed to Sunday Night Football

news

Harris public viewing information

The Steelers will remember the life of the late Franco Harris at Acrisure Stadium on Tuesday

news

An 'Immaculate' Anniversary

Today marks the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception, the greatest play in NFL history

news

Harris' 'A Football Life' to premiere tonight

The show is airing on NFL Network on the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception

Advertising