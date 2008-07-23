Steelers Report to 2008 Training Camp on July 27

Due to On-Campus Construction*

PITTSBURGH —The Pittsburgh Steelers begin defense of their AFC North Division title when the entire team reports to training camp Sunday, July 27, at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa. This will be the 42nd year the Steelers will train at Saint Vincent College.

Head Coach Mike Tomlin enters his second training camp as Steelers head coach with 81 players on the roster, including one player as part of the NFL International Practice Squad Program. The roster includes 54 veterans, eight first-year players and 19 rookies.

The first official practice will take place Monday, July 28 at 9 a.m. Generally, morning practices will begin at 9 or 10 a.m. and afternoon sessions will start at 2:55 p.m. Only the afternoon practices are open to the public.

The Steelers open their preseason schedule at Heinz Field on Friday, Aug. 8, at 7:30 p.m. against the Philadelphia Eagles. The game will be televised locally on KDKA-TV and FSN Pittsburgh. Heinz Field will also be the site of Pittsburgh's preseason finale on Thursday, Aug. 28, at 7:30 p.m. versus the Carolina Panthers.

All fans are asked to use the following driving directions when visiting Steelers training camp. The directions are also available on the official Steelers website at www.steelers.com.

* *

DIRECTIONS TO SAINT VINCENT COLLEGE (from Pittsburgh): Follow I-376 East to Monroeville. Proceed approximately 12-13 miles to the Pennsylvania Turnpike entrance and enter the Turnpike traveling east. Take Irwin Exit 67 (the first exit - old exit 7) and merge onto Route 30 East. Continue on Route 30 for approximately 17 miles. Turn left on to Beatty County Road. Follow Beatty County Road to Brouwers Drive. Turn Right on Brouwers Drive and follow the road to on-campus parking lots.

From Harrisburg, Philadelphia, New Jersey and points east: Take the Pennsylvania Turnpike, I-76 West, to exit 91 (old exit 9) Donegal. Turn left onto PA Route 31 East, 1/4 mile to left turn at PA Route 711 North, 14 miles to left turn at U.S. Route 30 West, 10 miles to right turn at Saint Vincent Drive (at traffic signal). Take the first left turn on to Brouwers Drive and follow road to on-campus parking lots.

From Erie, Buffalo and points north: Take Interstate 79 south to its junction with I-76, the Pennsylvania Turnpike, at gate 28 (old gate 3) Cranberry/Perry Highway. Take I-76 east to exit 67 (old exit 7) Irwin. Turn right onto U.S. Route 30 East and follow for approximately 17 miles. Turn left on to Beatty County Road. Follow Beatty County Road to Brouwers Drive. Turn Right on Brouwers Drive and follow the road to on-campus parking lots.

From Baltimore, Washington and points south: Take Interstate 70 west to its junction with I-76, the Pennsylvania Turnpike, at gate 161 (old gate 12) Breezewood, proceed on I-76 west to exit 91 (old exit 9) Donegal. Turn left onto PA Route 31 East, 1/4 mile to left turn at PA Route 711 North, 14 miles to left turn at U.S. Route 30 West, 10 miles to right turn at Saint Vincent Drive (at traffic signal). Take the first left turn on to Brouwers Drive and follow road to on-campus parking lots.

Handicapped Parking (from all directions): Follow above directions to U.S. Route 30. Follow Route 30 to Saint Vincent Drive (at traffic signal). Turn on to Saint Vincent Drive and continue straight. Follow signs for handicapped parking.

* *

The Steelers will hold morning and afternoon practices throughout training camp. Only afternoon practices are open to the public, when fans can also enjoy The Steelers Experience, the team's interactive theme park. Following is the Steelers' schedule for training camp practices and The Steelers Experience. All practice times and dates are subject to change. Updates will be posted on the Steelers' website, www.steelers.com.

Steelers 2008 Training Camp Schedule

DAY

DATE

PRACTICE SCHEDULE

Sunday

July 27

Rookies and Veterans report by 4 p.m.

Monday

July 28

9 a.m. and closed to public

2:55 p.m. and open to public (Steelers Experience, 2-6 p.m.)

Tuesday

July 29

10 a.m. and closed to public

2:55 p.m. and open to public (Steelers Experience, 2-6 p.m.)

Wednesday

July 30

9 a.m. and closed to public

2:55 p.m. and open to public (Steelers Experience, 2-6 p.m.)

Thursday

July 31

2:55 p.m. and open to public (Steelers Experience, 2-6 p.m.)

Friday

Aug. 1

10 a.m. and closed to the public

7 p.m. Night Practice at Latrobe's Memorial Stadium (Autographs, 6:45-7 p.m.) — (No Steelers Experience)

Saturday

Aug. 2

9:30 a.m. and closed to public

2:55 p.m. and open to public (Steelers Experience, 2-6 p.m.)

Sunday

Aug. 3

2:55 p.m. and open to public (Steelers Experience, 2-6 p.m.)

Monday

Aug. 4

9 a.m. and closed to public

2:55 p.m. and open to public (Steelers Experience, 2-6 p.m.)

Tuesday

Aug. 5

10 a.m. and closed to public

5:30 p.m. and open to public (Steelers Experience, 4-8 p.m.)

Wednesday

Aug. 6

9:30 a.m. and closed to public

2:55 p.m. and open to public (Steelers Experience, 2-6 p.m.)

Thursday

Aug. 7

Closed to public

Friday

Aug. 8

First Preseason Game vs. Philadelphia (7:30 p.m., KDKA/FSN Pittsburgh)

Saturday

Aug. 9

Closed to public

Sunday

Aug. 10

2:55 p.m. and open to public (Steelers Experience, 2-6 p.m.)

Monday

Aug. 11

9 a.m. and closed to public