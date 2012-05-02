Steelers Release Two Players

Spann was signed to the Steelers practice squad on December 12, 2011, where he spent the remainder of the regular season. He was signed to the active roster on January 4, 2012 and appeared on special teams in the AFC Wild Card Game at Denver. Before joining the Steelers Spann spent time during the 2011 season on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' practice squad and was with the Indianapolis Colts during training camp.