Steelers Release Linebacker James Harrison

The Steelers released linebacker James Harrison, the team announced today.

"We have informed James Harrison that we have released him," Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert said. "James has been an integral part of our success during his years in Pittsburgh and has helped us win two Lombardi trophies during that time. We appreciate all of his efforts and wish him the best."

Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said, "James has played a major role in the success of this organization during his time in Pittsburgh. I appreciate everything he has done in my six years as head coach and wish him nothing but the best in the future.