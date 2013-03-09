Steelers Release Linebacker James Harrison

Mar 09, 2013 at 03:58 AM

The Steelers released linebacker James Harrison, the team announced today.

"We have informed James Harrison that we have released him," Steelers General Manager Kevin Colbert said. "James has been an integral part of our success during his years in Pittsburgh and has helped us win two Lombardi trophies during that time. We appreciate all of his efforts and wish him the best."

Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin said, "James has played a major role in the success of this organization during his time in Pittsburgh. I appreciate everything he has done in my six years as head coach and wish him nothing but the best in the future.

Harrison originally signed with the Steelers as an undrafted rookie free agent on April 22, 2002. He started 95 of 131 games played for Pittsburgh and registered 64 sacks to rank fourth in franchise history. He was the Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 2008 after recording a Steelers' record 16 sacks. Harrison earned five consecutive trips to the Pro Bowl (2007-11) and was named All-Pro following three seasons (2007, '08 and '10). Harrison played in 12 postseason games with nine starts. He helped the Steelers win three AFC Championships and two Super Bowls. Harrison registered the longest interception return in Super Bowl history, a 100-yard touchdown in Super Bowl XLIII.

