Steelers Release Guard Willie Colon

Colon was originally drafted by the Steelers in the fourth round (131st overall) of the 2006 NFL Draft out of Hofstra. He started all 62 games he played during the regular season as well as four postseason contests in his seven years with Pittsburgh. From 2006-11 Colon played tackle but moved to guard for the 2012 season. Colon missed all but one game in the 2010-11 seasons due to injury. This past season he did not play in five games because of injuries.