Steelers Release Guard Willie Colon

Mar 13, 2013 at 07:30 AM

The Steelers released guard Willie Colon, the team announced today.

Colon was originally drafted by the Steelers in the fourth round (131st overall) of the 2006 NFL Draft out of Hofstra. He started all 62 games he played during the regular season as well as four postseason contests in his seven years with Pittsburgh. From 2006-11 Colon played tackle but moved to guard for the 2012 season. Colon missed all but one game in the 2010-11 seasons due to injury. This past season he did not play in five games because of injuries.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

