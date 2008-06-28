Steelers Release Four Players, Trim Roster to 82

Jun 28, 2008 at 11:09 AM
Steelers Release Four Players, Trim Roster to 82

PITTSBURGH ─ The Steelers released four players today, including veteran running back Najeh Davenport, trimming the club's roster to 82.

Davenport, a six-year veteran, rushed for 499 yards and five touchdowns on 107 carries (4.7 avg.) and caught 18 passes for 184 yards (10.2 avg.) and two scores in 2007. He also returned seven kickoffs for 123 yards (17.6 avg.).

During his two seasons with the Steelers, Davenport rushed for 763 yards and seven touchdowns on 175 carries (4.4 avg.) and caught 33 passes for 394 yards (11.9 avg.) and three scores. He returned 28 kickoffs for 571 yards (20.4 avg.).

The Steelers also released safety Mike Lorello, first-year long snapper Jared Retkofsky and rookie offensive lineman Doug Legursky. Lorello, who originally signed with the Steelers as an undrafted rookie in 2006, spent parts of the past two seasons on Pittsburgh's practice squad.

All NFL teams must trim their rosters to 80 players prior to the start of training camp.

