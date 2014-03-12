Steelers Re-Sign Will Allen and Greg Warren

The Steelers have re-signed veteran safety Will Allen and long-snapper Greg Warreneach to one-year contracts. Financial terms of the contracts were not disclosed.
Allen (6-1, 200) returned to the Steelers during Week 6 of the 2013 season after being released by the Dallas Cowboys. In 17 games last season with Pittsburgh and Dallas, he registered 42 tackles, two interceptions and tied a career-high with four passes defensed. Allen also recorded one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and added a pair of special teams tackles. For his career, he has played in 147 regular-season games (35 starts) and five postseason contests.
Allen spent the 2010-12 seasons with Pittsburgh. He was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth round (111th overall) of the 2004 NFL Draft.
Warren (6-3, 252) has spent his entire career with the Steelers since originally signing with the team as an undrafted rookie free agent out of the University of North Carolina in 2005. Warren has served as the team's long-snapper in 133 regular-season games and nine postseason contests. He has played in 64 consecutive regular-season games.