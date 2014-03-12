Steelers Re-Sign Will Allen and Greg Warren

Allen (6-1, 200) returned to the Steelers during Week 6 of the 2013 season after being released by the Dallas Cowboys. In 17 games last season with Pittsburgh and Dallas, he registered 42 tackles, two interceptions and tied a career-high with four passes defensed. Allen also recorded one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and added a pair of special teams tackles. For his career, he has played in 147 regular-season games (35 starts) and five postseason contests.

Allen spent the 2010-12 seasons with Pittsburgh. He was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth round (111th overall) of the 2004 NFL Draft.