Steelers Re-Sign UFA Offensive Lineman Trai Essex

Apr 12, 2012 at 05:12 AM

The Steelers have re-signed veteran unrestricted offensive lineman Trai Essex to a one-year contract, the team announced today. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Essex (6-5, 324) has spent his entire seven-year NFL career with the Steelers after the team drafted him in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft. Essex has played in 76 career regular-season games with 28 starts. He has played in six postseason games with one start, the 2007 AFC Wild Card Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

