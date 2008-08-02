Steelers Re-Sign Offensive Lineman; Release Kicker

LATROBE, Pa. ─ The Steelers announced today that the team has signed rookie center Doug Legursky to a one-year contract. Financial terms of the deal were not released.

Legursky (6-1, 323), originally signed with the Steelers in April as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Marshall. He was released by the team on June 29. Legursky was a three-time All-Conference USA selection who started the final 32 consecutive games of his college career for the Thundering Herd.

The Steelers made room on their training camp roster for Legursky by releasing rookie placekicker Julian Rauch. Rauch signed with the team in April as a rookie free agent from Appalachian State.