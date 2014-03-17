Steelers Re-Sign Guy Whimper

In his one season with Pittsburgh, Whimper played in 11 games and made two starts, one at left guard and one at right guard. Whimper was originally selected by the New York Giants in the fourth round (129th overall) of the 2006 NFL Draft out of East Carolina. After four seasons with the Giants (2006-09) he played three seasons for the Jacksonville Jaguars (2010-12). Whimper has started 24-of-78 games played during the regular season in his career while also playing in four postseason contests.