Steelers Re-Sign Guy Whimper

Mar 17, 2014 at 05:57 AM

The Steelers have re-signed veteran offensive lineman Guy Whimper to a one-year contract, the team announced today. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In his one season with Pittsburgh, Whimper played in 11 games and made two starts, one at left guard and one at right guard.  Whimper was originally selected by the New York Giants in the fourth round (129th overall) of the 2006 NFL Draft out of East Carolina. After four seasons with the Giants (2006-09) he played three seasons for the Jacksonville Jaguars (2010-12). Whimper has started 24-of-78 games played during the regular season in his career while also playing in four postseason contests.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mitchell retires; leaves a lasting legacy

Assistant head coach John Mitchell announced his retirement after 29 seasons in black and gold

news

Steelers launch map within NFL Zone on Fortnite

The Steelers announced the launch of their own team-inspired map within NFL Zone, a multifaceted, dynamic metaverse experience built in Fortnite Creative

news

Steelers 2023 opponents determined

Dates and times aren't known yet, but the team's 2023 opponents are determined

news

Jackson returns to practice

William Jackson III returned to practice on Thursday but remains on the Reserve/Injured List

news

Updated Steelers postseason scenario

The Steelers are still in the playoff hunt

news

Play YinzChat for your chance to win!

Steelers Nation can play YinzChat, the Steelers official pick 'em game, this weekend for a chance to win a Kenny Pickett autographed football

news

Steelers-Browns game time announced

The Steelers will host the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 8 at 1 p.m.

news

'The Standard' to air on Friday night

Don't miss the debut of the next edition of "The Standard" on Friday night at 7 p.m. on the Steelers digital and social platforms

news

Witherspoon returns to practice

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon returned to practice on Wednesday but remains on the Reserve/Injured List

news

Steelers-Ravens game flexed

The Steelers-Ravens game on New Year's Day game has been flexed to Sunday Night Football

news

Harris public viewing information

The Steelers will remember the life of the late Franco Harris at Acrisure Stadium on Tuesday

news

An 'Immaculate' Anniversary

Today marks the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception, the greatest play in NFL history

Advertising