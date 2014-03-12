Steelers Re-Sign Cody Wallace

The Steelers have re-signed veteran offensive lineman Cody Wallace to a three-year contract, the team announced today. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Wallace appeared in nine games for the Steelers last season at both guard and center and made four starts, both career-highs. He started the final four games of the season at center and made his first NFL start in Week 14 against the Miami Dolphins. For his career, Wallace has appeared in 18 contests with four starts. He saw action in eight games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012 and one game with the San Francisco 49ers in 2009.
Wallace signed with Pittsburgh just prior to the start of the 2013 regular season after being released by Tampa Bay. He was originally drafted in the fourth round (107th overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft by San Francisco and spent two seasons with the team. He has also spent time on the practice squads of the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and Houston Texans during the 2010-11 seasons.