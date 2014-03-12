 Skip to main content
Advertising

Steelers Re-Sign Cody Wallace

Mar 12, 2014 at 04:33 AM
Wallace_Cody_Article.jpg

The Steelers have re-signed veteran offensive lineman Cody Wallace to a three-year contract, the team announced today. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Wallace appeared in nine games for the Steelers last season at both guard and center and made four starts, both career-highs. He started the final four games of the season at center and made his first NFL start in Week 14 against the Miami Dolphins. For his career, Wallace has appeared in 18 contests with four starts. He saw action in eight games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012 and one game with the San Francisco 49ers in 2009.

Wallace signed with Pittsburgh just prior to the start of the 2013 regular season after being released by Tampa Bay. He was originally drafted in the fourth round (107th overall) of the 2008 NFL Draft by San Francisco and spent two seasons with the team. He has also spent time on the practice squads of the Detroit Lions, New York Jets and Houston Texans during the 2010-11 seasons.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dates are set for 2024 OTAs and minicamp

The Steelers offseason program kicks off on April 15
news

Steelers awarded rights to further build their brand in Germany

The Steelers have been awarded a 'Global Markets Program' license in Germany
news

Steelers add to defensive coaching staff

The Steelers hired Anthony Midget as assistant secondary coach
news

2024 NFL Free Agency Q & A

Everything you need to know about NFL free agency, including the salary cap number for 2024
news

Statement from Rooney on Russell

A statement from Steelers President Art Rooney II on the passing of Andy Russell
news

Statement from Rooney on Hillgrove

The Steelers released a statement from Team President Art Rooney II on the retirement of long-time Steelers broadcaster Bill Hillgrove
news

Play YinzChat Combine Challenge for your chance to win

Steelers Nation can play YinzChat, the Steelers official pick 'em game, this week during the NFL Combine for a chance to win a Broderick Jones autographed jersey
news

Steelers add to offensive coaching staff

The Steelers added three coaches to the offensive staff on Friday
news

Smith named Steelers offensive coordinator

Arthur Smith was named the Steelers new offensive coordinator
news

2024 NFL Key Dates

A look at the key dates on the 2024 NFL calendar
news

Steelers-Bills game moved to Monday

The Steelers Wild Card Round game against the Buffalo Bills will be played on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
news

Steelers 2024 opponents determined

Dates and times aren't known yet, but the team's 2024 opponents are determined
Advertising