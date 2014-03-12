Steelers Re-Sign Cody Wallace

Wallace appeared in nine games for the Steelers last season at both guard and center and made four starts, both career-highs. He started the final four games of the season at center and made his first NFL start in Week 14 against the Miami Dolphins. For his career, Wallace has appeared in 18 contests with four starts. He saw action in eight games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012 and one game with the San Francisco 49ers in 2009.