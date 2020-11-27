Steelers-Ravens set to play on Tuesday night

The Steelers Week 12 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field has been rescheduled for a second time. The game will now be played on Tuesday, Dec. 1, with kickoff at 8 p.m. and televised nationally on NBC (WPXI-TV in Pittsburgh).

The game was originally scheduled to be played on Thanksgiving night, but was changed to Sunday, Nov. 29 after members of the Ravens organization, including players, tested positive for COVID-19.

"We appreciate our fans patience as we work through the rescheduling of our upcoming game versus the Baltimore Ravens," the Steelers said in a statement released on Friday afternoon. "Along with the Ravens, we have been working with the League Office to ensure the game can be safely played in Week 12. We look forward to a national NBC audience on Tuesday night that will showcase one of the best rivalries in the NFL."