Steelers-Ravens set to play on Tuesday night

Nov 27, 2020 at 04:16 PM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers Week 12 game against the Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field has been rescheduled for a second time. The game will now be played on Tuesday, Dec. 1, with kickoff at 8 p.m. and televised nationally on NBC (WPXI-TV in Pittsburgh).

For complete details on how to watch or listen to the game, click here.

For a complete game preview, click here.

The game was originally scheduled to be played on Thanksgiving night, but was changed to Sunday, Nov. 29 after members of the Ravens organization, including players, tested positive for COVID-19.

"We appreciate our fans patience as we work through the rescheduling of our upcoming game versus the Baltimore Ravens," the Steelers said in a statement released on Friday afternoon. "Along with the Ravens, we have been working with the League Office to ensure the game can be safely played in Week 12. We look forward to a national NBC audience on Tuesday night that will showcase one of the best rivalries in the NFL."

The NFL stated they moved the game 'out of an abundance of caution to ensure the health and safety of players, coaches and game day personnel.' The decision was made in consultation with medical experts.

Related Content

news

Steelers-Bills game moved to Monday

The Steelers Wild Card Round game against the Buffalo Bills will be played on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
news

Steelers 2024 opponents determined

Dates and times aren't known yet, but the team's 2024 opponents are determined
news

Steelers-Ravens game time announced

The date and time for the Steelers Week 18 game against the Ravens is now official
news

A New Steelers Field for Kids

Steelers announce new community field and youth-recreation complex at Hazelwood Green; state-of-the art facility, to be developed by Tishman Speyer, will serve young people in Hazelwood and across the region
news

Honored for helping to Inspire Change

Dr. Kathi Elliott, CEO of Gwen's Girls, is the recipient of the Steelers Inspire Change Changemaker Award
news

White to Participate in NFL's Front Office & General Manager Accelerator

Sheldon White will participate in curated programs and networking sessions with owners and executives in an effort to promote diverse executive hiring
news

Steelers to wear Color Rush uniforms vs. NE

The Steelers will wear their Color Rush uniforms when they play the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football
news

Steelers-Colts game date and time set

The NFL has released the date and time of the Steelers-Colts Week 15 game
news

Steelers to broadcast WPIAL Championships at Acrisure Stadium

The Steelers will broadcast the 2023 WPIAL Championships being played at Acrisure Stadium on November 24 on KDKA+
news

Statement from Coach Mike Tomlin

Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin released a statement on Tuesday morning
news

Steelers to wear Throwback Jerseys this week

The Steelers will wear their Throwback Jerseys on Sunday against the Packers
news

Heyward returns to practice

Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward returned to practice but remains on the Reserve/Injured List
Advertising