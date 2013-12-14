Steelers promote Arnfelt; Release Wilson

The Steelers have promoted defensive end Brian Arnfelt from the practice squad to their active roster, the team announced today. Arnfelt will wear No. 69.

Arnfelt (6-4, 298), who was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Northwestern on April 27, 2013, was released by the Steelers on August 31, 2013. He was signed to Pittsburgh's practice squad on September 1, 2013.