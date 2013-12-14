Steelers promote Arnfelt; Release Wilson

Dec 14, 2013 at 08:00 AM

The Steelers have promoted defensive end Brian Arnfelt from the practice squad to their active roster, the team announced today. Arnfelt will wear No. 69.

Arnfelt (6-4, 298), who was originally signed as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Northwestern on April 27, 2013, was released by the Steelers on August 31, 2013. He was signed to Pittsburgh's practice squad on September 1, 2013.

To make room on the roster, the Steelers released linebacker Kion Wilson. Wilson played in seven games this season (two starts) and recorded five special teams tackles. He also was on the team's practice squad from October 13 through October 20.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

