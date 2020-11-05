Steelers present 'Hometown Grant'

Nov 05, 2020 at 02:30 PM

Roosevelt Elementary School in Pittsburgh was presented with a $10,000 "Hometown Grant" recently from the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Hometown Grant will enable Roosevelt's Food Service Department to purchase Grab N' Go breakfast kiosks for students to pick up meals while learning remotely and once they return to a classroom setting. Roosevelt is a Fuel Up to Play 60 that has been hosting online learning for students since the school year began. With children learning from home during the pandemic, many families struggle to meet their nutrition needs. This equipment will increase student access to healthy food options to fuel their minds for learning.

