Steelers prepping for Bills without Watt

The Steelers already knew they faced a tall task of going on the road as the seventh seed in the AFC playoffs to face the second-seeded Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Tuesday, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that the job will be even a little more difficult with his team being without All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt.

Watt, who led the NFL with 19 sacks this season, suffered a knee injury in the third quarter of the Steelers' 17-10 win at Baltimore that helped them secure a playoff spot and will not play against the Bills.

Watt won his fourth team MVP award last week. Replacing him won't be easy.

"You've got a few lines in the water when you're trying to replace the impact of a guy like T.J.," Tomlin said.

But that was something the Steelers were very cognizant of during the offseason. Watt missed seven games in 2022, with the Steelers going 1-6 in those contests without him. That made them 1-10 in games played without Watt in his career.

With that in mind, the Steelers acquired veteran linebacker Markus Golden in free agency, then added Nick Herbig as a fourth-round draft pick.

Together, that duo has produced 47 tackles, 7 sacks and 11 tackles this season. That's not quite Watt-like production, but they also did that despite combining to play just 421 defensive snaps.

It's their best depth at the position since 2015 when they had Arthur Moats (3.5 sacks) and Anthony Chickillo (2.5 sacks) behind James Harrison and Bud Dupree.

"We've got depth at the position," Tomlin said. "That's why we went out and thoughtfully acquired Markus Golden. That's why we drafted Nick Herbig. We're as deep at that position as we've been at some time. We're comfortable with the quality of depth."

The Steelers also could get a boost on the back end of their defense with the potential return of safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and Damontae Kazee.

Tomlin said Fitzpatrick could be slowed early in the week at practice as he returns from missing the past three games with a knee injury, but he's optimistic about his availability for Sunday's game.

Kazee, meanwhile, is eligible to return from a three-game suspension imposed by the NFL for an unnecessary roughness penalty he drew in a game against the Colts.

That could bolster a secondary that has seen cornerback Patrick Peterson start at free safety the past three weeks next to veteran Eric Rowe at strong safety. Rowe has been a practice squad callup in each of the past three games.

"Life without T.J. and obviously playing without T.J. is significant," Tomlin said. "But we played without a lot of people this year. It's just another opportunity for us to strike a blow for team and to display what team really means. (It's a) collective of individuals that work together in an effort to produce an outcome.