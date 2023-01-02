Steelers postseason scenario

Jan 02, 2023 at 12:55 AM
Steelers_Logo_2560x1440_safe
Teresa Varley

Steelers.com

The Steelers playoff hopes are alive after a 16-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens, but they still need some help along the way to make the postseason.

First and foremost, the Steelers must defeat the Cleveland Browns this week at Acrisure Stadium.

It doesn't stop there, though.

The Steelers need both the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets to win, or tie in either case, in order for the black and gold to secure an AFC playoff spot.

The Bills (12-3) host the New England Patriots (8-8), while the Jets (7-9) are at the Miami Dolphins (8-8).

The times for those games, and the Steelers Week 18 game against the Browns, will be announced on Jan. 2.

Related Content

news

'The Standard' to air on Friday night

Don't miss the debut of the next edition of "The Standard" on Friday night at 7 p.m. on the Steelers digital and social platforms

news

Witherspoon returns to practice

Cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon returned to practice on Wednesday but remains on the Reserve/Injured List

news

Play YinzChat for your chance to win!

Steelers Nation can play YinzChat, the Steelers official pick 'em game, this weekend for a chance to win a Cameron Heyward autographed mini helmet

news

Steelers-Ravens game flexed

The Steelers-Ravens game on New Year's Day game has been flexed to Sunday Night Football

news

Harris public viewing information

The Steelers will remember the life of the late Franco Harris at Acrisure Stadium on Tuesday

news

An 'Immaculate' Anniversary

Today marks the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception, the greatest play in NFL history

news

Harris' 'A Football Life' to premiere tonight

The show is airing on NFL Network on the 50th Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception

news

Steelers Nation invited to celebrate an Immaculate Anniversary

The Steelers celebration of the 50th anniversary of the greatest play in NFL history, the Immaculate Reception, has been moved to the FedEx Great Hall

news

Statement from Art Rooney II - Franco Harris

Statement from Team President Art Rooney II on the passing of Franco Harris

news

Statement from the Harris family

The family of Franco Harris released a statement on Thursday

news

Statement from Goodell on the passing of Franco Harris

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement on Wednesday on the passing of Franco Harris

Advertising