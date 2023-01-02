Steelers postseason scenario

The Steelers playoff hopes are alive after a 16-13 win over the Baltimore Ravens, but they still need some help along the way to make the postseason.

First and foremost, the Steelers must defeat the Cleveland Browns this week at Acrisure Stadium.

It doesn't stop there, though.

The Steelers need both the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets to win, or tie in either case, in order for the black and gold to secure an AFC playoff spot.

The Bills (12-3) host the New England Patriots (8-8), while the Jets (7-9) are at the Miami Dolphins (8-8).