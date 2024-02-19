Steelers Position Reviews: Quarterbacks

Here is the final in a position-by-position series on the Steelers at the conclusion of the 2023 season as they head into the start of the NFL free agent period, which opens March 13.

Quarterbacks (3): Kenny Pickett, Mason Rudolph, *Mitch Trubisky

(*released)

A Last Look at 2023

The 2023 season marked Kenny Pickett's second season as the starting quarterback for the Steelers – though it was the first time he exited training camp as the unquestioned No. 1.

And after a preseason in which he completed 13 of 15 passes for 199 yards, posting a perfect 158.3 passer rating, it looked as if Pickett was poised to make a big jump in his second NFL season.

As it turned out, Pickett's second season looked a lot like his first – some good, some bad and a healthy dose of late-game heroics.

Pickett completed 62.0 percent of his passes for 2,070 yards with 6 touchdowns and 4 interceptions in 12 games in 2023, posting a passer rating of 81.4. He led three fourth quarter comebacks and posted three game-winning drives.

The Steelers went 7-5 in Pickett's 12 starts, giving them a 14-10 record in two seasons in his 24 career starts, but he left three of those games early with injuries, with the Steelers losing all three. In games started and finished by Pickett, the Steelers went 7-2.

His interception percentage of 1.2 percent was second only to Houston's C.J. Stroud among quarterbacks who threw more than 200 passes. Conversely, however, his touchdown percentage of 1.9 percent was the lowest in the NFL among qualified passers.

"I'm extremely confident in him. I feel stronger about some of the intangible things than I did obviously when we first started doing business with him because I have evidence of it," Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said of Pickett. "He's highly competitive and professional. He doesn't run from challenges. He runs to challenges. I think that's evident in the way he plays, particularly at the end of close football games. He's got a good framework to work with and for a young guy he's mature beyond his years. I'm excited about him."

That being said, the Steelers want to see Pickett take a big step forward in his third season.

"It's a big year for him," said Tomlin. "We acknowledge that. It is a huge year for him. But I'm also excited about just watching him wear that component of it because I just, I know how he's wired and built and I'm excited about watching him attack it."

Pickett suffered an ankle injury late in the season that caused him to miss the team's final five games. Mitch Trubisky started two of those, losing both, before giving way to Mason Rudolph for the final three games.

Rudolph played well enough that Tomlin chose to stick with him when Pickett was deemed healthy enough to return for a Week 18 game at Baltimore and then for the team's postseason loss at Buffalo.

Rudolph completed 74.3 percent of his passes for 719 yards and three touchdowns and no interceptions, posting a passer rating of 118.0 while leading the Steelers to a 3-0 record in those regular season starts.

"I don't think that any of us can deny what we've seen over the last month or so," Tomlin said of Rudolph's performance down the stretch. "I cannot underscore how impressive it is to be ready. That preparedness showed. We're less speculative about his capabilities because there's evidence of it. And evidence of it in tough circumstances."

All told, the Steelers produced a 63.8 percent completion percentage for 3,421 yards with 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions, posting a passer rating of 84.6. That was one more touchdown pass than they had in 2022, but five fewer interceptions.