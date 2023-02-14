Steelers position-by-position: Offensive line

After a 2-6 start to the season in which the Steelers failed to break 100 rushing yards in five of eight games and scored more than 20 points just once, things completely turned during the team's Week 9 bye.

The offensive line was challenged to become more physical and generate more space in the running game, while Harris also got more healthy.

In the second half of the season, the Steelers averaged 147 rushing yards per game and were held under 100 yards on the ground just once, going 7-2.

Continuity up from was a major factor. The five starters missed a combined 47 snaps all season, with Cole having 46 of those. Daniels, Moore and Dotson played all 1,160 offensive snaps.

Of the backups, J.C. Hassenauer played 46 snaps in place of Cole, while Trent Scott played 31 snaps as a sixth blocker when the Steelers chose to use that formation.

As a result, the line continually got better as the season wore on. The line was 28th in Football Outsiders' blocking metrics early in the season. By season's end, the unit was 10th overall, continually climbing the ranks.

Included in that ranking was the fact they were No. 1 in power rushing success, 4th in the number of runs on which the backs were stuffed – a run for no gain or a loss.

The line also was 10th in adjusted sack rate. Daniels didn't allow a sack all season according to Pro Football Focus.

With all five starters under the age of 26, it's still a young unit with a chance to continue to get better.

ONE STAT THAT STOOD OUT