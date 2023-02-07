Steelers position-by-position: Tight end

Here is the next in a position-by-position series on the Steelers at the conclusion of the 2022 season as they head into the start of the NFL free agent period, which opens March 15.

TIGHT END (3)

Pat Freiermuth, Zach Gentry, Connor Heyward

(free agent scorecard: 1 unrestricted, Zach Gentry)

A LAST LOOK AT 2022

Pat Freiermuth finished second on the team with 63 receptions in 2022, just three more than he had as a rookie in 2021.

But that doesn't tell the full story. While Freiermuth averaged 8.3 yards per catch as a rookie, he increased that to a healthy 11.6 yards per catch in his second season, gaining nearly 250 yards through the air more than he did in his first season.

Freiermuth's touchdown production dipped from seven as a rookie to two in 2022, but that was more a product of the Steelers' run-heavy scheme than it was any kind of regression from the second-year tight end.

He also improved his blocking from his rookie season, though that's still not his strongest attribute. He'll continue to get better at that as he ages and gains strength.

His 63 catches were the sixth-most among NFL tight ends, while his 724 receiving yards also ranked sixth at the position. He also became just the second tight end in NFL history to catch at least 60 passes in each of his first two seasons.