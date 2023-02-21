Steelers position-by-position: Specialists

LOOK AHEAD TO 2023

Boswell is still just 31 years old and has made just over 86 percent of his kicks in his career, so there's a good chance he'll bounce back in 2023.

His eight missed field goals in 2022 were more than he had in the previous three seasons combined.

As for Harvin, the big-legged punter has gotten markedly better at the directional punting the Steelers prefer. His best years remain ahead of him.

Given some of the kicking exhibitions he's put on at training camp when asked simply to kick the ball as far as he can, he's got the leg strength that is on level with anyone in the NFL.

All of that said, the Steelers typically bring additional punters and kickers to training camp to, at the very least, take some pressure off the incumbents of having to kick every day. That likely won't change in 2023. But will they have a chance to beat either one out for a job? Well, that's somewhat doubtful.