Steelers position-by-position: Safeties

ONE STAT THAT STOOD OUT

Fitzpatrick became the first Steelers player since Mel Blount in 1975 to lead the NFL in interceptions. Blount had 11 interceptions in 1975. Fitzpatrick was one of four players to finish the season with six interceptions.

LOOK AHEAD TO 2023

With both Edmunds and Kazee having signed one-year deals last offseason, both showed their worth to the team.

But Fitzpatrick is the straw that stirs the drink on the back end of the defense. His ability to play the deep middle, drop down in the box or match up and play man-to-man while also being one of the game's best ball hawks are what make him special.

That said, Edmunds has shown over the past four seasons that he works well with Fitzpatrick, while Kazee was a welcome addition to the defense, as well.

Keeping that group together wouldn't be the worst idea.

If that isn't possible, adding young talent at the position might be the way to go. At 26, Fitzpatrick is in the prime of his career, and while safeties typically age gracefully, having a younger strong safety to pair with him could be the way to go in the long term.