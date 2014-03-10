Steelers' players take part in 'open gym'

Steelers' players continue to make their way into the Steelers weight room this offseason, with "open gym" beginning today. They are permitted to work out at the team's practice facility in accordance with the guidelines of the CBA, working out on their own without any requirements.

For many of the players, especially those that stay in the Pittsburgh area, working out at the facility makes sense because of convenience and access to the weight room equipment, but working out with teammates is what gets the players motivated the most.

"Just being here with your teammates, being here with (Maurkice) Pouncey who is rehabbing," said tackle Kelvin Beachum, who has been a regular since the season ended. "It's being here with the other guys. It's brother being around brother doing it the Steelers way right here in the building. It's fun.

"I have done it every year I have been here, working out here in the offseason, and I have benefited from it."

He isn't alone with the commitment to the weight room.

"It's good to be here, show your face," said fullback Will Johnson. "I am going to be here for the remainder of the offseason. It's good to come in here and get a stepping stone of where I need to be.