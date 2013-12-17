Steelers place Woodley on IR

The Steelers have placed linebacker LaMarr Woodleyon the team's Reserve/Injured List due to a calf injury, it was announced today.

Woodley started 11 games at outside linebacker this season but missed three straight games (Weeks 11-13) due to a left calf injury. Woodley left the Steelers' Week 15 contest versus the Cincinnati Bengals in the first quarter due to a right calf injury and did not return. He had five sacks on the season.