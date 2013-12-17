Steelers place Woodley on IR

Dec 17, 2013 at 06:59 AM

The Steelers have placed linebacker LaMarr Woodleyon the team's Reserve/Injured List due to a calf injury, it was announced today.

Woodley started 11 games at outside linebacker this season but missed three straight games (Weeks 11-13) due to a left calf injury. Woodley left the Steelers' Week 15 contest versus the Cincinnati Bengals in the first quarter due to a right calf injury and did not return. He had five sacks on the season.

To fill the roster spot, the team signed linebacker Jamaal Westerman. A five-year veteran out of Rutgers, Westerman was released by the Buffalo Bills on December 10, 2013. He has also played for the Arizona Cardinals, Indianapolis Colts and New York Jets. He originally signed with the Jets as an undrafted rookie free agent on April 27, 2009. He has played in 57 career games with three starts.

