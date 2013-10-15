Steelers Place Two on IR; Sign Gordon, Green

Oct 15, 2013 at 03:21 AM

The Pittsburgh Steelers placed offensive tackle Levi Brownand tight end/fullback David Johnsonon the Reserve/Injured List, the team announced today.

Brown (triceps) was in his seventh NFL season and was acquired via a trade with the Arizona Cardinals on October 2, 2013. He started Arizona's first four games this season but did not appear in a game with Pittsburgh.

Johnson (wrist) was in his fifth season with Pittsburgh and had appeared in all five games this season, making two starts and catching four passes. For his career, Johnson has appeared in 52 games, starting 26, and recording 22 receptions for 216 yards and one touchdown.

To fill the roster spots, the Steelers signed free agent tight end Richard Gordonand promoted cornerback Isaiah Greenfrom the practice squad.

Gordon (6-4, 268) is in his third NFL season and was drafted by the Oakland Raiders out of the University of Miami in the sixth round (181st overall) of the 2011 NFL draft. He appeared in 27 games for Oakland, starting two contests and registering three career receptions, one for a touchdown. Gordon also appeared on special teams, making 17 tackles and recovering a fumble. Oakland released Gordon on August 31, 2013. Gordon will wear No. 44.

Green (5-10, 180) is a first-year player who has spent time on Pittsburgh's active roster and practice squad this season. He was on the Steelers' 53-man roster during Weeks 3 and 4, but was inactive for both contests and has yet to appear in a regular-season game. Green will wear No. 39.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

