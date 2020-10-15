Steelers Pro Shop opens new location at Heinz Field

The Steelers Pro Shop has opened its new location at Heinz Field, it was announced today.
With more than 10,000 square feet of retail shopping space, the store offers exclusive merchandise only available from the Steelers Pro Shop and an expansive apparel assortment for men, women and children.
The location features the largest Terrible Towel presentation and product assortment ever to be offered along with a jersey presentation that includes both current players and retired Steelers legends. Fans also will have access to custom jersey printing, authentic game-used memorabilia and a large offering of Steelers collectibles and gifts for fans of all ages.
The store is located at the northeast section of Heinz Field near Gate B and is open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily. For 1 p.m. games, the Steelers Pro Shop will open for one hour from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. for the general public. Ticketed fans will have access from 11:30 a.m. until stadium closure. Game day hours will vary for afternoon and evening games.
Fans can go to Shop.Steelers.com for more information on the new store location and COVID-19 safety precautions.