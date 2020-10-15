Steelers Pro Shop opens new location at Heinz Field

Oct 15, 2020 at 09:30 AM

The Steelers Pro Shop has opened its new location at Heinz Field, it was announced today.

With more than 10,000 square feet of retail shopping space, the store offers exclusive merchandise only available from the Steelers Pro Shop and an expansive apparel assortment for men, women and children.

The location features the largest Terrible Towel presentation and product assortment ever to be offered along with a jersey presentation that includes both current players and retired Steelers legends. Fans also will have access to custom jersey printing, authentic game-used memorabilia and a large offering of Steelers collectibles and gifts for fans of all ages.

The store is located at the northeast section of Heinz Field near Gate B and is open from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. daily. For 1 p.m. games, the Steelers Pro Shop will open for one hour from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. for the general public. Ticketed fans will have access from 11:30 a.m. until stadium closure. Game day hours will vary for afternoon and evening games.

Fans can go to Shop.Steelers.com for more information on the new store location and COVID-19 safety precautions.

Related Content

news

A New Steelers Field for Kids

Steelers announce new community field and youth-recreation complex at Hazelwood Green; state-of-the art facility, to be developed by Tishman Speyer, will serve young people in Hazelwood and across the region
news

Honored for helping to Inspire Change

Dr. Kathi Elliott, CEO of Gwen's Girls, is the recipient of the Steelers Inspire Change Changemaker Award
news

White to Participate in NFL's Front Office & General Manager Accelerator

Sheldon White will participate in curated programs and networking sessions with owners and executives in an effort to promote diverse executive hiring
news

Steelers to wear Color Rush uniforms vs. NE

The Steelers will wear their Color Rush uniforms when they play the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football
news

Steelers-Colts game date and time set

The NFL has released the date and time of the Steelers-Colts Week 15 game
news

Steelers to broadcast WPIAL Championships at Acrisure Stadium

The Steelers will broadcast the 2023 WPIAL Championships being played at Acrisure Stadium on November 24 on KDKA+
news

Statement from Coach Mike Tomlin

Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin released a statement on Tuesday morning
news

Steelers to wear Throwback Jerseys this week

The Steelers will wear their Throwback Jerseys on Sunday against the Packers
news

Heyward returns to practice

Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward returned to practice but remains on the Reserve/Injured List
news

Johnson, McFarland Jr. return to practice

Diontae Johnson and Anthony McFarland Jr. returned to practice today but remain on the Reserve/Injured List
news

2023 Rock Steelers Style theme announced

"Gameday – Fashion Edition" will be this year's theme for the annual fashion show
news

Acrisure Stadium features enhancements for 2023

The home of the Steelers has plenty of new features for fans for the 2023 season
