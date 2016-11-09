Steelers on board with Roethlisberger

"Guys who have been here who know, no time or reason to panic," Roethlisberger said. "Just watch me."

Running back Le'Veon Bell said following Roethlisberger wouldn't require a lot of convincing.

"He's the quarterback, that's something that we always plan to do," Bell said. "He's a leader on the offense, so we obviously want to follow him. I look at myself, guys following me, too. I want to take that title, too, of saying the same thing. Everybody should be having that same thought process.

"It's time to stir things up."

GREEN UPDATE: Head coach Mike Tomlin had said on Tuesday tight end Ladarius Green would have "an opportunity for consideration" to be removed from the P.U.P. list in time for the Dallas game.

Green said today he'd anticipate having a chance to make an impact if he's activated.

"I hope so," Green said. "I wouldn't expect anything less but we'll have to find out what happens. Things have been getting better. Hopefully, it just keeps progressing."

Green said Wednesday's practice didn't give him any indication as to whether he'd be activated.

"We always just rotate," he said. "We always do the same thing. Nobody just takes all the (first-team) reps."