Steelers on board with Roethlisberger

**
TAKING CHARGE:** Ben's "follow me" declaration resonated.
"I love that," guard Ramon Foster said of the "follow me" message quarterback Ben Roethlisberger delivered to the Steelers through the media this morning. "He understands what it's about. I've played in one (a Super Bowl), 'A.B.' (wide receiver Antonio Brown) played in one, 'Pounce' (center Maurkice Pouncey) played (on a team that reached the Super Bowl) but we didn't win it. (Roethlisberger) knows what it takes, man, as far as being on the field, he's a field general. I'm OK with that, I like that.
"It's more than just the lip service that comes behind that statement, he's actually putting it into action. When you have a guy of his stature, for him to say something like that, you just roll with him."
In addition to "follow me," Roethlisberger told the media how the Steelers can best straddle the fine line between urgency and panic leading up to Sunday's hosting of Dallas.
The Steelers prepare for the Week 10 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.
"Guys who have been here who know, no time or reason to panic," Roethlisberger said. "Just watch me."
Running back Le'Veon Bell said following Roethlisberger wouldn't require a lot of convincing.
"He's the quarterback, that's something that we always plan to do," Bell said. "He's a leader on the offense, so we obviously want to follow him. I look at myself, guys following me, too. I want to take that title, too, of saying the same thing. Everybody should be having that same thought process.
"It's time to stir things up."
GREEN UPDATE: Head coach Mike Tomlin had said on Tuesday tight end Ladarius Green would have "an opportunity for consideration" to be removed from the P.U.P. list in time for the Dallas game.
Green said today he'd anticipate having a chance to make an impact if he's activated.
"I hope so," Green said. "I wouldn't expect anything less but we'll have to find out what happens. Things have been getting better. Hopefully, it just keeps progressing."
Green said Wednesday's practice didn't give him any indication as to whether he'd be activated.
"We always just rotate," he said. "We always do the same thing. Nobody just takes all the (first-team) reps."
**
BUD'S BACK:** Linebacker Bud Dupree practiced with the Steelers for the first time, a significant step in working his way back to an eventual return from the Reserve/Injured list as the player designated to return.
"I had a good day today, I'll go out again and do some more tomorrow," Dupree said. "I did individuals and a little bit of scout team. Each day I'm going to do more and more, get back into the defense. It's going to be a process. I'm excited to be back on the field.
"I'll try to do some (Steelers) defensive plays tomorrow, a little bit of that, just try to be ready whenever I can."
Dupree doesn't anticipate being ready for Dallas.
"No, probably not," he said. "I wish."