Steelers need to start faster offensively

That has led to the team being forced to play from behind too often, particularly in their two losses to Houston and San Francisco, when they dug holes of 16-0 and 20-0 before getting things untracked.

The Steelers are averaging 3.5 points per game in the first quarter this season, which is tied for 18th in the NFL. They're allowing 7.5 points per game in the first quarter, most of that built on the backs of those two losses.

During Sunday's game broadcast on CBS, game announcer Spero Dades said Canada had told him in pre-game interviews he didn't believe the Steelers were built to come from behind.

Canada took exception to that, saying he had been misunderstood.

"The conversation was why we ran more runs and play-action against the Raiders versus the opening game," Canada said. "The start of that 49ers game didn't go the way we planned. Really didn't do anything until we had the 95 yard two-minute drive.

"You're not going to stick to your running plan in the plan of running play-action when you're down three scores. All we care about winning here is winning. So the conversation was at that point, the plan wasn't built to do that. I believed we were going to win till the end. I kept throwing it to the point and we had 46 dropbacks. At no point was that conversation meant in that regards. … At no point did I doubt our players, doubt where we are and that we can come back. No doubts."