Tomlin: Moving forward with Faulkner, Sullivan offers challenges

The Steelers rank 28th in the NFL in both points per game (16.6) and yards per game (280.1) this season. That has come against a slate of defenses that include two games against Cleveland, which is ranked No. 1 in the NFL in total defense, one against Baltimore (third) and San Francisco (fifth).

But the only defense ranked in the top 10 remaining on their schedule in their final seven games will be the regular season finale against the Ravens.

The Steelers have generated 181 yards rushing per game over their past three games, including 172 yards in the loss to the Browns, but have seen their passing game falter. In those same three games, the Steelers have averaged just 118.7 yards passing.

But Tomlin said his decision to replace Canada had nothing to do with the long-term development of quarterback Kenny Pickett, the team's first-round pick in last year's draft, and everything to do with accomplishing the team's goals this season.

"I'll focus on this week in terms of the development of Kenny," Tomlin said. "We're getting ready to play a football game and win this week. That is the only agenda here. There's that big picture and 2024 and all of that. This organization is not wired like that."

Tomlin, however, expressed his continued confidence in Pickett as the team's quarterback.