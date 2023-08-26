Canada happy where offense is heading into regular season

Five touchdowns in five possessions from four different players. A perfect passer rating for second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett. Every eligible receiver getting the football at various times and showcasing their ability.

There was a lot to like from the performance of the Steelers' first-team offense in the preseason, which the Steelers completed Thursday night with a 24-0 rout of the Atlanta Falcons to finish 3-0.

"That's what you want to happen, but it's nothing until we've done it when it counts," cautioned Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada Saturday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. "I mean, I think there's positives in going out and doing what we should do doing what we've done in practice.

"We're so happy with where we are. We are all happy with the execution, the urgency the guys have shown, you know, happy with a lot of things we've done, but none of that really matters until a couple of weeks from now."

A couple of weeks from now is when the Steelers will go from being a team that was 3-0 in the preseason, averaging 11.3 yards per offensive play with the first unit on the field, posting five plays of 25 or more yards and seeing Pickett average 13.2 yards per pass attempt, to one that is 0-0 and hosting the San Francisco 49ers to open the regular season.