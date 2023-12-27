Rudolph credits communication from Pickett, Trubisky

Having had three quarterbacks who have started and played games can be considered a detriment – though in today's NFL, having to use multiple starters is becoming more of the norm.
But there is one added bonus.
For the teams who have used just one starter, when that starter goes to the sideline between plays, the perspective of what the other quarterbacks on the roster might not be the sharpest analysis.
After all, those quarterbacks on the bench haven't played a lot with the current personnel.
Mason Rudolph saw the benefits of having both Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky on the sidelines in his first start in last Saturday's 34-11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Both had played more snaps than he had this season and offered their perspective on what they were seeing on the field.
"No matter who's playing, there's been great communication, and everyone is truly trying to make the other make the other person better," Rudolph said Wednesday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. "You know, find a nugget if I see something, suggest something that's truly going to help us out. There's been other times where there was not quite as cohesive a group and people aren't as forthcoming with 'Hey, but how do we help?' So they've been great."
That camaraderie within the group will be on display again this week as Rudolph is in line to make his second consecutive start for the Steelers (8-7) as they head to Seattle (8-7) in a game that is critical in keeping their playoff hopes alive.
In his first start in more than two years last week, Rudolph threw for 290 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Bengals, stopping a three-game slide by the Steelers.
Nobody was happier than Pickett.
"It's great Mitch between Mason and myself and coach (Mike) Sullivan," Pickett said. "We're all really tight, all pulling for each other, all helping each other out on the sideline."
According to Rudolph, with Pickett still recovering from an ankle surgery that has now kept him out of the past three games, he took all of the first-team snaps Wednesday.
Last week's game was a must-win situation for the Steelers, much like this game. All Rudolph is concerned with is putting forth a winning effort.
"We're gonna try it again this week," Rudolph said. "That's always the that's always the goal. It's a big challenge and going out west to a tough (stadium) from what I've heard, quite a tough venue to play at and again a great team."
Pickett continues to work his way back from the TightRope surgery he had just over three weeks ago. The typical recovery timetable on such a surgery is 3 to 6 weeks. Pickett moved past the three-week period last Monday.
"(I'm) getting the mental reps, taking advantage of the stuff that I'm not getting physically by just standing behind and going through my reads," Pickett said.
He'll return when he gets medical clearance, but for now, he'll continue to support Rudolph.
"I feel like I could," Pickett said of playing now. "I always try to push myself. It's the trainers. It's the coaches. It's what way they see me moving and how they want to go about it."
For now, that means Rudolph is in line to get another start.
With so much on the line, Rudolph doesn't want to let his teammates down.
He's already moved on from the high of last week's victory. After making just two previous starts in the previous three seasons and spending all of last year and most of this year as the No. 3 quarterback and largely only getting scout team reps, he isn't taking anything for granted.
"I'm taking it one day at a time," he said. "I'm really just enjoying getting reps practice. It seems it's foreign. But I think it builds confidence when you stack days, good day on good day, and that's what we're trying to do. And I know it's a week-to-week league. I've turned the page from last week."