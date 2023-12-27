Rudolph credits communication from Pickett, Trubisky

Having had three quarterbacks who have started and played games can be considered a detriment – though in today's NFL, having to use multiple starters is becoming more of the norm.

But there is one added bonus.

For the teams who have used just one starter, when that starter goes to the sideline between plays, the perspective of what the other quarterbacks on the roster might not be the sharpest analysis.

After all, those quarterbacks on the bench haven't played a lot with the current personnel.

Mason Rudolph saw the benefits of having both Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky on the sidelines in his first start in last Saturday's 34-11 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Both had played more snaps than he had this season and offered their perspective on what they were seeing on the field.

"No matter who's playing, there's been great communication, and everyone is truly trying to make the other make the other person better," Rudolph said Wednesday at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex. "You know, find a nugget if I see something, suggest something that's truly going to help us out. There's been other times where there was not quite as cohesive a group and people aren't as forthcoming with 'Hey, but how do we help?' So they've been great."