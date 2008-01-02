Steelers make roster moves; place two on IR

Steelers Place Kriewaldt and Starks on Reserve/Injured List;

Promote Parquet and Sign Capizzi To Active Roster

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers made several roster moves today in preparation for their AFC Wild Card Game versus the Jacksonville Jaguars this Saturday.

The team announced that nine-year veteran linebacker Clint Kriewaldt and four-year veteran offensive lineman Max Starks have been placed on the Reserve/Injured List with neck and knee injuries, respectively.

Kriewaldt played in 14 games this season for the Steelers, primarily on special teams and as a backup linebacker before injuring his neck against Jacksonville in Week 15. Kriewaldt had one defensive tackle and six special teams tackles this season.

Starks played in all 16 games this year for the Steelers, starting four in place of injured left tackle Marvel Smith. He started at left tackle the final two games of the season and was injured early in the game against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17.

The Steelers promoted second-year offensive lineman Jeremy Parquet from their practice squad to the active roster. Parquet (6-6, 321) was originally drafted out of Southern Mississippi in the seventh round by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2005 and spent time on the St. Louis Rams active roster and practice squad the past two years.

Pittsburgh also signed rookie offensive lineman Jason Capizzi (6-9, 315) to its active roster. Capizzi originally signed with the Steelers as an undrafted rookie free agent out of IUP earlier this year before spending time on the practice squad with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Jets and, most recently, the Kansas City Chiefs.