Steelers Make Roster Moves

Jun 13, 2012 at 02:50 AM

The Steelers announced today the signing of two veterans to their active roster, linebacker Brandon Johnson and long snapper Matt Katula.

Johnson (6-5, 245) has spent the past four seasons (2008-11) with the Cincinnati Bengals, playing primarily on special teams and as a backup linebacker. He played in all 16 regular-season games each year with the Bengals and had a career-best 83 tackles in 2008. Johnson was originally drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the fifth round (142nd overall) of the 2006 NFL Draft out of Louisville. He played special teams in his two seasons with the Cardinals.

Katula (6-6, 265) previously spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings over the course of his seven-year NFL career. He has appeared in 93 games as a long snapper, but only 13 games over the last two seasons. After being released by the Patriots prior to the start of the 2011 season, Katula spent the last five games of 2011 with the Vikings. Originally signed by the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2005, Katula played collegiately at the University of Wisconsin.

The Steelers have placed wide receiver Connor Dixon on their Waived/Injured List and also released tight end Wes Lyons.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Steelers announce 2023 game themes

The Steelers announced the game themes and celebrations for the 2023 season, including Alumni Weekend and Hall of Honor

news

Statement from Rooney II on Haggans

A statement from Team President Art Rooney II on the passing of Clark Haggans

news

Stan Savran, broadcaster, 76

Longtime Pittsburgh broadcaster and trusted voice for decades, passed away on Monday night

news

Statement from Rooney II on Savran

A statement from Team President Art Rooney II on the passing of Stan Savran

news

Morehouse promoted to EVP

The Steelers have promoted David Morehouse to an expanded role as Executive Vice President for Strategy, it was announced on Thursday by Team President Art Rooney II

news

Dates are set for OTAs and minicamps

The Steelers offseason program kicks off on April 17

news

Steelers hire Glenn Thomas

Glenn Thomas has been hired as the team's offensive assistant coach

news

Steelers hire Brooks, promote Martin

The Steelers hired Jason Brooks as the team's defensive quality control coach and promoted Denzel Martin to outside linebackers coach

news

Early negotiating period is underway

NFL teams can get an early jump on free agency today, with rules in place

news

Getting ready to kick off free agency

Find the answers to all of your NFL free agency questions are right here

news

Statement from Rooney on Haley

A statement from Steelers President Art Rooney II on the passing of Dick Haley

news

NFL Key Dates 2023

A look at the key dates on the 2023 NFL calendar

Advertising