Steelers make roster moves

Jul 30, 2013 at 09:04 AM

The Steelers made several roster moves on Tuesday, signing cornerback Ryan Steed from Furman and tight end John Rabe from Minnesota.

To make room on the roster, the team released defensive tackle Omar Hunter and cornerback Nigel Malone.

